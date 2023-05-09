When the San Francisco Giants (15-19) and Washington Nationals (15-20) square of at Oracle Park on Tuesday, May 9, Logan Webb will get the nod for the Giants, while the Nationals will send Patrick Corbin to the mound. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+190). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (2-5, 4.40 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.17 ERA)

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 12 games this season and won four (33.3%) of those contests.

The Giants have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

San Francisco has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants have a 1-3 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

