The San Francisco Giants (15-19) and Washington Nationals (15-20) clash on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (2-5, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (1-4, 5.17 ERA).

Nationals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (2-5, 4.40 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.17 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (1-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.17, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.

Corbin has three quality starts this season.

Corbin is trying for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (2-5) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 7 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros.

The 26-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 4.40 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .259.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

The 26-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.40), 30th in WHIP (1.133), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

