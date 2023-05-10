On Wednesday, May 10 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (25-11) host the Boston Red Sox (21-16) at Truist Park. Dylan Lee will get the call for the Braves, while Brayan Bello will take the mound for the Red Sox.

The Braves are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+135). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Lee - ATL (1-0, 2.81 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (1-1, 5.71 ERA)

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 21, or 67.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a 12-3 record (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 6-2 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

