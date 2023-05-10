Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the mound, on May 10 at 3:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .369, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
- Meneses will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 24 of 35 games this season (68.6%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (34.3%).
- In 35 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Meneses has driven home a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 14 of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (76.5%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (35.3%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Giants rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manaea (1-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.33 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 7.33 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
