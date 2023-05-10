Joey Meneses -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the mound, on May 10 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .369, fueled by nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

Meneses will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 24 of 35 games this season (68.6%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (34.3%).

In 35 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Meneses has driven home a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 14 of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (76.5%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings