Nationals vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the San Francisco Giants (16-19) and Washington Nationals (15-21) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:45 PM ET on May 10.
The probable pitchers are Sean Manaea (1-1) for the Giants and Josiah Gray (2-5) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Giants 7, Nationals 6.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The past 10 Nationals matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Nationals have come away with 15 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Washington has won 11 of 24 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Washington is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (138 total runs).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
|May 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tommy Henry
|May 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 9-8
|Trevor Williams vs Ryne Nelson
|May 8
|@ Giants
|W 5-1
|Jake Irvin vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 9
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Webb
|May 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Sean Manaea
|May 12
|Mets
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tylor Megill
|May 13
|Mets
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 14
|Mets
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Max Scherzer
|May 15
|Mets
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Justin Verlander
|May 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jesús Luzardo
