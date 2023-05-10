Wednesday's game between the San Francisco Giants (16-19) and Washington Nationals (15-21) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:45 PM ET on May 10.

The probable pitchers are Sean Manaea (1-1) for the Giants and Josiah Gray (2-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 7, Nationals 6.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Nationals matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Nationals have come away with 15 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 11 of 24 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (138 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

