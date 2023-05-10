Lane Thomas and LaMonte Wade Jr hit the field when the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants meet on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 3:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -155 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 11-14 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 36 games with a total.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-12 9-9 6-9 9-11 12-12 3-8

