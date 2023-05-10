Nationals vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Lane Thomas and LaMonte Wade Jr hit the field when the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants meet on Wednesday at Oracle Park.
The favored Giants have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.
Nationals vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-155
|+125
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those games.
- Washington has a record of 11-14 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 36 games with a total.
- The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-12
|9-9
|6-9
|9-11
|12-12
|3-8
