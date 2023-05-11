Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 2-point favorite or more 58.5% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 2 or more (62.5%).
- Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nuggets are 10-11, while the Suns are 36-14 as moneyline favorites.
Suns Performance Insights
- Offensively, Phoenix is putting up 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league). It is ceding 111.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (sixth-ranked).
- The Suns have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).
- The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- Phoenix is attempting 57.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.8% of the shots it has taken (and 71% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 threes per contest, which are 36.2% of its shots (and 29% of the team's buckets).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver scores 115.8 points per game and allow 112.5, making them 12th in the NBA on offense and eighth on defense.
- With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
- Denver attempts 36.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.9% are 2-pointers.
