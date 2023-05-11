Check out the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (45-37), which currently has two players listed, as the Suns ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 6 with the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Footprint Center on Thursday, May 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets will try for another victory over the Suns following a 118-102 win on Tuesday. In the Nuggets' victory, Nikola Jokic put up 29 points (and added 13 rebounds and 12 assists), while Devin Booker scored 28 in the losing effort for the Suns.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9 Deandre Ayton C Questionable Rib 18 10 1.7

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns Season Insights

The Suns put up just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Phoenix has a 34-10 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Suns have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 115.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 113.6 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Suns' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 110.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in the league.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.6).

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 47-8.

The Nuggets are putting up 114.9 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 0.9 fewer points than their average for the season (115.8).

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.4%.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in NBA).

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -2 225.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.