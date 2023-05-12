Nationals vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Friday's contest features the Washington Nationals (16-21) and the New York Mets (18-20) matching up at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 12.
The Mets will give the nod to Tylor Megill (3-2) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (3-2).
Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.
- The Nationals have come away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a mark of 15-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- Washington is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (149 total).
- The Nationals have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tommy Henry
|May 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 9-8
|Trevor Williams vs Ryne Nelson
|May 8
|@ Giants
|W 5-1
|Jake Irvin vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 9
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Webb
|May 10
|@ Giants
|W 11-6
|Josiah Gray vs Sean Manaea
|May 12
|Mets
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tylor Megill
|May 13
|Mets
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 14
|Mets
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Max Scherzer
|May 15
|Mets
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Justin Verlander
|May 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Edward Cabrera
