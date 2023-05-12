In the series opener on Friday, May 12, Tylor Megill will toe the rubber for the New York Mets (18-20) as they square off against the Washington Nationals (16-21), who will answer with MacKenzie Gore. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Nationals have +100 odds to win. The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Megill - NYM (3-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.65 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+100) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $20.00 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Garcia get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 14 (50%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 14-13 (winning 51.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

New York has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets have a 2-7 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lane Thomas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.