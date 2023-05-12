Oilers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers are set for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Oilers are favored (-130) against the Golden Knights (+110).
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-130)
|Golden Knights (+110)
|-
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have won 42 of their 70 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.0%).
- Edmonton has gone 34-22 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (60.7% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Oilers have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- This season the Golden Knights have won 18 of the 30 games, or 60.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Vegas has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this matchup implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Edmonton went over once.
- During the last 10 games, the Oilers have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Oilers rank first in the league with 325 total goals this season, averaging 4.0 per game.
- The Oilers are ranked 17th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 256 total goals (3.1 per game).
- With a +69 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has hit the over on one occasion over its last 10 contests.
- Over their past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.
- They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
