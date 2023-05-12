Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Cubs on May 12, 2023
Player prop bet options for Byron Buxton, Cody Bellinger and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Gray Stats
- Sonny Gray (4-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, 1.100 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|6
|3
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 24
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 18
|5.0
|7
|1
|1
|7
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 12
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has collected 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .220/.329/.480 so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has collected 21 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.
- He has a slash line of .214/.301/.449 so far this year.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has recorded 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .288/.360/.530 so far this season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
