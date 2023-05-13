A pair of the league's top hitters go head-to-head when the Toronto Blue Jays (22-16) and Atlanta Braves (25-13) play at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Centre. Matt Chapman has a .328 batting average (fourth in league) for the Blue Jays, and Ronald Acuna Jr. ranks second at .345.

The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios (3-3) against the Braves and Bryce Elder (3-0).

Braves vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (3-3, 4.91 ERA) vs Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.74 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has a 1.74 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.

Elder has registered four quality starts this year.

Elder will try to extend an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

The Blue Jays will send Berrios (3-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across seven games.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 61st, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.