Saturday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (16-22) matching up with the New York Mets (19-20) at 4:05 PM ET (on May 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Mets will give the ball to Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.25 ERA).

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (42.1%) in those games.

Washington has a win-loss record of 13-15 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is No. 27 in baseball scoring four runs per game (151 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Schedule