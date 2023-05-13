How to Watch the Nationals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trevor Williams will try to control Pete Alonso and the New York Mets when they take on his Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 24 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .358 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 151 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.
- Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Nationals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.426 WHIP this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Williams (1-1) will take the mound for the Nationals, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.
- Williams has six starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-8
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/9/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Webb
|5/10/2023
|Giants
|W 11-6
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Sean Manaea
|5/12/2023
|Mets
|L 3-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tylor Megill
|5/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Scherzer
|5/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|David Peterson
|5/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Edward Cabrera
|5/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Eury Pérez
