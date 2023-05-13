Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Jared McCann and others are listed when the Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (109 total points), having registered 46 goals and 63 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 0 0 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Jamie Benn has accumulated 78 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 1 1 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

Joe Pavelski has 77 total points for Dallas, with 28 goals and 49 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 11 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 9 1 0 1 4 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 4 0 4 6

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -250)

McCann has collected 40 goals and 30 assists in 79 games for Seattle, good for 70 points.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Stars May. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 7 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 4 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 2 0 0 0 0

Put your picks to the test and bet on Stars vs. Kraken player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Vince Dunn is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 64 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 50 assists in 81 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 9 0 2 2 1 vs. Stars May. 7 0 1 1 0 at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Stars May. 2 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.