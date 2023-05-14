Sunday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (23-16) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (25-14) at 1:37 PM ET (on May 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Blue Jays will look to Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) versus the Braves and Collin McHugh (1-0).

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 matchups.

The Braves have been victorious in three of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Atlanta is No. 7 in MLB, scoring 5.2 runs per game (201 total runs).

Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.56 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Braves Schedule