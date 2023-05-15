Nationals vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Monday's contest between the Washington Nationals (17-23) and New York Mets (20-21) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on May 15.
The probable starters are David Peterson (1-5) for the Mets and Patrick Corbin (1-5) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (41%) in those games.
- Washington has a mark of 12-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (156 total).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Webb
|May 10
|@ Giants
|W 11-6
|Josiah Gray vs Sean Manaea
|May 12
|Mets
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tylor Megill
|May 14
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 14
|Mets
|L 8-2
|Jake Irvin vs Max Scherzer
|May 15
|Mets
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs David Peterson
|May 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Edward Cabrera
|May 18
|@ Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Eury Pérez
|May 19
|Tigers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Matthew Boyd
|May 20
|Tigers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
