Monday's contest between the Washington Nationals (17-23) and New York Mets (20-21) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on May 15.

The probable starters are David Peterson (1-5) for the Mets and Patrick Corbin (1-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (41%) in those games.

Washington has a mark of 12-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (156 total).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Schedule