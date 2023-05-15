Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (20-21) will visit Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals (17-23) at Nationals Park on Monday, May 15, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. The total for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: David Peterson - NYM (1-5, 7.68 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-5, 4.87 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 16, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Mets have a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets have a 4-6 record over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 16, or 41%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 12-15 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.