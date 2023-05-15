Player prop bet options for Pete Alonso, Luis Garcia and others are listed when the New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has collected 35 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .265/.313/.386 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 14 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Giants May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has 40 hits with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .272/.329/.395 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 10 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Giants May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

David Peterson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Peterson Stats

The Mets will send David Peterson (1-5) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

None of Peterson's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Peterson has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Peterson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 9 3.1 7 4 4 4 2 vs. Braves Apr. 28 5.0 5 4 4 6 1 at Giants Apr. 22 5.0 7 7 7 8 1 at Dodgers Apr. 17 6.0 7 6 6 6 0 vs. Padres Apr. 11 5.2 6 2 2 6 2

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has three doubles, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 31 RBI (35 total hits).

He has a slash line of .232/.337/.510 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Nationals May. 14 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Reds May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 48 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .320/.410/.453 slash line so far this season.

Nimmo heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Nationals May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 10 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

