Tuesday's game features the Texas Rangers (25-16) and the Atlanta Braves (26-15) matching up at Globe Life Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on May 16.

The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (3-0) for the Rangers and Jared Shuster for the Braves.

Braves vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Braves were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Atlanta and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games.

The Braves have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

This year, Atlanta has won three of five games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Atlanta is No. 5 in MLB, scoring 5.3 runs per game (218 total runs).

The Braves have pitched to a 3.47 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule