Nationals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Tuesday's game features the Miami Marlins (20-21) and the Washington Nationals (18-23) facing off at LoanDepot park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 16.
The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (3-5, 2.96 ERA).
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The last 10 Nationals matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those contests.
- Washington has a mark of 10-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Washington scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (166 total, four per game).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|@ Giants
|W 11-6
|Josiah Gray vs Sean Manaea
|May 12
|Mets
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tylor Megill
|May 14
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 14
|Mets
|L 8-2
|Jake Irvin vs Max Scherzer
|May 15
|Mets
|W 10-3
|Patrick Corbin vs David Peterson
|May 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Edward Cabrera
|May 18
|@ Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Eury Pérez
|May 19
|Tigers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Matthew Boyd
|May 20
|Tigers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
|May 21
|Tigers
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Joey Wentz
