Tuesday's game features the Miami Marlins (20-21) and the Washington Nationals (18-23) facing off at LoanDepot park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 16.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (3-5, 2.96 ERA).

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The last 10 Nationals matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those contests.

Washington has a mark of 10-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (166 total, four per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

