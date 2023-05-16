The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 26 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .367 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 166 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington averages just 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.425 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Josiah Gray (3-5) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gray has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Giants W 11-6 Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea 5/12/2023 Mets L 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill 5/14/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets L 8-2 Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets W 10-3 Home Patrick Corbin David Peterson 5/16/2023 Marlins - Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins - Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers - Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers - Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers - Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz

