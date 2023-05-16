The Miami Marlins (20-21) and the Washington Nationals (18-23) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, May 16 at LoanDepot park, with Jesus Luzardo getting the ball for the Marlins and Josiah Gray taking the mound for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+140). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+140) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won 10 of 23 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 4th

