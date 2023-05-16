Jazz Chisholm brings a two-game homer streak into the Miami Marlins' (20-21) game against the Washington Nationals (18-23) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at LoanDepot park.

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (3-2) for the Marlins and Josiah Gray (3-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (3-2, 3.38 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (3-5, 2.96 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray (3-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.

Gray has recorded four quality starts this year.

Gray is looking for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (3-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.412 in eight games this season.

He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.

Luzardo has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 25-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 34th, 1.412 WHIP ranks 59th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.

