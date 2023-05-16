Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Lakers - May 16
Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 8:30 PM ET.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Jokic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|24.5
|32.5
|Rebounds
|13.5
|11.8
|12.7
|Assists
|9.5
|9.8
|10.1
|PRA
|50.5
|46.1
|55.3
|PR
|41.5
|36.3
|45.2
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.9
Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
|Nuggets vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Lakers Prediction
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Lakers
- This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.
- He's taken 2.2 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- Allowing 116.6 points per contest, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.
- On the boards, the Lakers have given up 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.
- The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per game.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/9/2023
|35
|14
|11
|16
|1
|1
|1
|12/16/2022
|35
|25
|11
|8
|1
|0
|4
|10/30/2022
|36
|23
|14
|6
|1
|2
|0
|10/26/2022
|35
|31
|13
|9
|0
|0
|4
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.