Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Rangers have +125 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -155 +125 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games. Atlanta games have finished above the set total three times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 9.3 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 22-12 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.7% of those games).

Atlanta has a 14-6 record (winning 70% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.

Atlanta has played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-16-1).

The Braves have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 16-7 8-7 18-9 16-12 10-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.