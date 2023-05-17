How to Watch the Braves vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.
Braves vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are second in MLB action with 71 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .465.
- The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.258).
- Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (222 total runs).
- The Braves rank third in MLB with a .338 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Spencer Strider (4-1) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Strider has four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Strider will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dustin May
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
