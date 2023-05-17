Wednesday's game features the Miami Marlins (21-21) and the Washington Nationals (18-24) facing off at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (2-3) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-2) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been victorious in 17, or 41.5%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 16-23 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (170 total, four per game).

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule