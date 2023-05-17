How to Watch the Nationals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will see MacKenzie Gore on the mound for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 27 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .367 this season.
- The Nationals rank ninth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Washington has scored 170 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 299 as a team.
- Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.434 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gore (3-2) will take the mound for the Nationals, his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed five hits in four scoreless innings against the New York Mets.
- He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Gore has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Mets
|L 3-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tylor Megill
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|L 8-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Scherzer
|5/15/2023
|Mets
|W 10-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|David Peterson
|5/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Edward Cabrera
|5/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Eury Pérez
|5/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Matthew Boyd
|5/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Alex Faedo
|5/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Joey Wentz
|5/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
