Thursday's contest between the Miami Marlins (22-21) and the Washington Nationals (18-25) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Marlins coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-1) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Nationals have come away with 17 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging four runs per game (173 total), Washington is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.

