The Miami Marlins (22-21) and the Washington Nationals (18-25) will go head to head on Thursday, May 18 at LoanDepot park, with Eury Perez getting the ball for the Marlins and Trevor Williams toeing the rubber for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +125 moneyline odds. The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.23 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 14 games this season and won nine (64.3%) of those contests.

The Marlins have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Marlins went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 17, or 40.5%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 13-16 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

