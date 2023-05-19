How to Watch the Braves vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France and Ronald Acuna Jr. take the field when the Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves meet on Friday at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 74 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .466 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.257).
- Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (228 total runs).
- The Braves rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.
- The Braves' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.57 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.
- Seattle ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 191 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.
- Seattle strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- Seattle has pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.188 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder (3-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Elder has four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Elder will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners' Bryce Miller (2-0) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Miller has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dustin May
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Faedo
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tanner Houck
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Nick Pivetta
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Charlie Morton
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Jared Shuster
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Rucinski
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
