Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals features the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Dallas Stars on Friday, May 19 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Stars are the underdog (+105) in this matchup against the Golden Knights (-125).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Stars (+105)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 36 of their 57 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.2%).
- Vegas is 31-17 (winning 64.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
Stars Betting Insights
- This season the Stars have been an underdog 22 times, and won 10, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Dallas is 7-10 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Stars have a 48.8% chance to win.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas hit the over once.
- During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored two more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Stars' last 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.
- The Stars have scored the seventh-most goals (281 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.
- The Stars have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among league teams.
- They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
