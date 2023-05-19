How to Watch the Mystics vs. Liberty Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In the season opener for both teams, the New York Liberty play the Washington Mystics on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Mystics vs. Liberty
- Washington's 80.2 points per game last year were just 1.8 fewer points than the 82 New York allowed to opponents.
- The Mystics went 13-3 last season when they scored more than 82 points.
- Washington's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than New York allowed to its opponents (41.8%).
- Last season, the Mystics had a 20-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.8% from the field.
- Washington's three-point shooting percentage last season (33.8%) was just 0.2 percentage points higher than opponents of New York averaged (33.6%).
- The Mystics had a 9-4 record when the team hit more than 33.6% of their three-point attempts.
- New York and Washington rebounded at around the same rate, averaging 34.3 and 34.9 boards per game last season, respectively.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.