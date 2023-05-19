Jake Irvin will take the mound for the Washington Nationals in the first of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Tigers (-115). A 9-run total is set in this contest.

Nationals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (39.5%) in those games.

Washington has entered 43 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 17-26 in those contests.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 43 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-14 10-12 9-11 9-14 12-16 6-9

