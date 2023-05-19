Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Nationals Park against Matthew Boyd, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit 29 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in MLB action.

Washington is slugging .368, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Nationals' .259 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.

Washington has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (176 total runs).

The Nationals rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

Nationals hitters strike out 7.2 times per game, the fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the majors.

Washington has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).

The Nationals average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.426).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Mets L 8-2 Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets W 10-3 Home Patrick Corbin David Peterson 5/16/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins L 5-3 Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers - Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers - Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers - Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres - Home MacKenzie Gore Ryan Weathers 5/24/2023 Padres - Home Trevor Williams Yu Darvish 5/25/2023 Padres - Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell

