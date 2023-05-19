In the series opener on Friday, May 19, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals (18-26) match up with Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (19-22). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Tigers have -110 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin - WSH (1-1, 4.11 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (2-3, 6.47 ERA)

Nationals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Nationals have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Washington has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals have not been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 16 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

