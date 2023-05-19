Player prop betting options for Luis Garcia, Javier Baez and others are available in the Washington Nationals-Detroit Tigers matchup at Nationals Park on Friday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 walks and 17 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.309/.369 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 14 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 41 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.

He's slashing .253/.313/.432 on the year.

Candelario takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Marlins May. 17 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Marlins May. 16 3-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Mets May. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 vs. Mets May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Báez Stats

Baez has collected 36 hits with six doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 19 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .248/.304/.352 on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has put up 46 hits with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .291/.341/.411 slash line so far this season.

Greene has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with three doubles and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 16 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Guardians May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

