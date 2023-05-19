Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Tigers on May 19, 2023
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Luis Garcia, Javier Baez and others are available in the Washington Nationals-Detroit Tigers matchup at Nationals Park on Friday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Garcia Stats
- Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 walks and 17 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.309/.369 on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has put up 41 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.
- He's slashing .253/.313/.432 on the year.
- Candelario takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Marlins
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Marlins
|May. 17
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|at Marlins
|May. 16
|3-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Mets
|May. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Mets
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Báez Stats
- Baez has collected 36 hits with six doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 19 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .248/.304/.352 on the season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has put up 46 hits with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .291/.341/.411 slash line so far this season.
- Greene has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with three doubles and an RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 16
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
