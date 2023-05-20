Nationals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Washington Nationals (18-27) and the Detroit Tigers (20-22) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Nationals taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.
The probable starters are Patrick Corbin (2-5) for the Nationals and Alex Faedo (0-1) for the Tigers.
Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Nationals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Tigers Player Props
Nationals Performance Insights
- Oddsmakers have not installed the Nationals as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Nationals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Nationals have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.
- Washington has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -115 odds on them winning this game.
- The Nationals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington ranks 24th in the majors with 182 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals' 4.44 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|Mets
|W 10-3
|Patrick Corbin vs David Peterson
|May 16
|@ Marlins
|L 5-4
|Josiah Gray vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 17
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|MacKenzie Gore vs Edward Cabrera
|May 18
|@ Marlins
|L 5-3
|Trevor Williams vs Eury Pérez
|May 19
|Tigers
|L 8-6
|Jake Irvin vs Matthew Boyd
|May 20
|Tigers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
|May 21
|Tigers
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Joey Wentz
|May 23
|Padres
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Ryan Weathers
|May 24
|Padres
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Yu Darvish
|May 25
|Padres
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
|May 26
|@ Royals
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
