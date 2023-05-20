The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene take the field at Nationals Park against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals are second-worst in MLB action with 31 home runs.

Washington has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.372).

The Nationals' .258 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

Washington has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (182 total runs).

The Nationals' .322 on-base percentage ranks 15th in MLB.

Nationals hitters strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Washington's pitching staff ranks last in MLB.

Washington's 4.44 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Nationals average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.429).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (2-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.65 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Corbin is trying to register his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Corbin will look to continue a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Mets W 10-3 Home Patrick Corbin David Peterson 5/16/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins L 5-3 Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers - Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers - Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres - Home MacKenzie Gore Ryan Weathers 5/24/2023 Padres - Home Trevor Williams Yu Darvish 5/25/2023 Padres - Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.