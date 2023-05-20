The Washington Nationals (18-27) take a four-game losing run into a home contest versus the Detroit Tigers (20-22), at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Patrick Corbin (2-5) for the Nationals and Alex Faedo (0-1) for the Tigers.

Nationals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Corbin - WSH (2-5, 4.65 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-1, 4.22 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals will hand the ball to Corbin (2-5) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 4.65 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .295.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In two games this season, he has a 4.22 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .179 against him.

Faedo is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.

Faedo has put up one start this season where he pitched five or more innings.

