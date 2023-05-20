Following two rounds of play at the 2023 PGA Championship, Corey Conners is in the lead (-5). Watch the third round from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 PGA Championship

Start Time: 8:10 AM ET

8:10 AM ET Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par/Distance: Par 70/7,394 yards

Par 70/7,394 yards Thursday TV: ESPN, Golf Channel

ESPN, Golf Channel Friday TV: ESPN, Golf Channel

ESPN, Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, ESPN

CBS, ESPN Sunday TV: CBS, ESPN

CBS, ESPN Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

PGA Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Corey Conners 1st -5 67-68 Viktor Hovland 1st -5 68-67 Scottie Scheffler 1st -5 67-68 Bryson DeChambeau 4th -3 66-71 Justin Suh 4th -3 69-68

Want to place a bet on the PGA Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

PGA Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 2:50 PM ET Corey Conners (-5/1st), Scottie Scheffler (-5/1st) 2:30 PM ET Brooks Koepka (-2/6th), Bryson DeChambeau (-3/4th) 2:40 PM ET Viktor Hovland (-5/1st), Justin Suh (-3/4th) 1:40 PM ET Shane Lowry (E/10th), Rory McIlroy (E/10th) 1:00 PM ET Mito Pereira (+1/19th), Patrick Cantlay (+1/19th) 2:20 PM ET Taylor Pendrith (-1/8th), Callum Tarren (-2/6th) 1:50 PM ET Adam Svensson (E/10th), Min Woo Lee (E/10th) 1:10 PM ET Dustin Johnson (+1/19th), Cameron Davis (+1/19th) 12:20 PM ET Adam Scott (+2/30th), Collin Morikawa (+1/19th) 2:00 PM ET Keith Mitchell (E/10th), Sepp Straka (E/10th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.