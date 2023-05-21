As part of today's round of 128 (20 matches), No. 88-ranked Quentin Halys and No. 423 Guido Pella will be squaring off at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

French Open Info

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: May 30

May 30 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Carlos Alcaraz +140 1st Novak Djokovic +225 2nd Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +650 3rd Jannik Sinner +700 4th Casper Ruud +1400 5th Stefanos Tsitsipas +1800 6th Alexander Zverev +2200 7th Andrey Rublev +4000 8th Borna Coric +6600 9th Nicolas Jarry +6600 9th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Elias Ymer vs. Casper Ruud Round of 128 5:00 AM ET Ruud (-1600) Ymer (+775) Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Round of 128 5:00 AM ET Thompson (-140) Purcell (+110) Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Round of 128 5:00 AM ET Wolf (-140) Nishioka (+110) Nicolas Jarry vs. Hugo Dellien Round of 128 5:00 AM ET Jarry (-450) Dellien (+310) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Round of 128 5:00 AM ET Olivieri (-150) Mpetshi Perricard (+115) Andrea Vavassori vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Round of 128 5:00 AM ET Kecmanovic (-225) Vavassori (+170) Tommy Paul vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Round of 128 5:00 AM ET Paul (-250) Stricker (+190) Hugo Gaston vs. Alex Molcan Round of 128 6:25 AM ET Molcan (-175) Gaston (+135) Alexander Zverev vs. Lloyd Harris Round of 128 6:40 AM ET Zverev (-2000) Harris (+800) Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri Round of 128 7:05 AM ET Zeppieri (-135) Bublik (+105) Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev Round of 128 7:20 AM ET Medvedev (-2000) Seyboth Wild (+825) Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Gregoire Barrere Round of 128 9:10 AM ET Ruusuvuori (-175) Barrere (+135) Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jaume Munar Round of 128 9:55 AM ET Cerundolo (-400) Munar (+280) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Christopher Eubanks Round of 128 9:55 AM ET Rune (-5000) Eubanks (+1100) Quentin Halys vs. Guido Pella Round of 128 11:00 AM ET Halys (-250) Pella (+190) Richard Gasquet vs. Arthur Rinderknech Round of 128 11:15 AM ET Gasquet (-150) Rinderknech (+115) Michael Mmoh vs. Taylor Fritz Round of 128 11:40 AM ET Fritz (-5000) Mmoh (+1100) Timofey Skatov vs. Grigor Dimitrov Round of 128 11:55 AM ET Dimitrov (-1000) Skatov (+575) Thiago Monteiro vs. Yannick Hanfmann Round of 128 12:10 PM ET Hanfmann (-250) Monteiro (+190) Gael Monfils vs. Sebastian Baez Round of 128 2:15 PM ET Baez (-350) Monfils (+240)

