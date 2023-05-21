Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The Golden Knights rank 14th in the league with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.

The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players