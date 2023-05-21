How to Watch the Nationals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals, on Sunday at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (32).
- Washington is slugging .374, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Nationals have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.259).
- Washington ranks 23rd in runs scored with 187 (4.1 per game).
- The Nationals are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-best mark in baseball.
- Washington's pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Washington's 4.38 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.414).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josiah Gray (3-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Gray is looking for his third straight quality start.
- Gray is aiming for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Edward Cabrera
|5/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-3
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Eury Pérez
|5/19/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Matthew Boyd
|5/20/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Alex Faedo
|5/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Joey Wentz
|5/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Ryan Weathers
|5/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Yu Darvish
|5/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Blake Snell
|5/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jordan Lyles
|5/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|-
