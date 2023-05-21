The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals, on Sunday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (32).

Washington is slugging .374, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Nationals have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.259).

Washington ranks 23rd in runs scored with 187 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-best mark in baseball.

Washington's pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington's 4.38 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.414).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (3-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Gray is looking for his third straight quality start.

Gray is aiming for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins L 5-3 Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers - Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres - Home MacKenzie Gore Ryan Weathers 5/24/2023 Padres - Home Trevor Williams Yu Darvish 5/25/2023 Padres - Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals - Away Josiah Gray -

