Josiah Gray will toe the rubber for the Washington Nationals (19-27) on Sunday, May 21 versus the Detroit Tigers (20-23), who will answer with Joey Wentz. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Tigers have +110 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Gray - WSH (3-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-3, 6.38 ERA)

Nationals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Nationals have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Washington.

The Nationals were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once over the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 16, or 42.1%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 16-19 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

