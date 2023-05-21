The Washington Nationals (19-27) and Detroit Tigers (20-23) play on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable starters are Josiah Gray (3-5) for the Nationals and Joey Wentz (1-3) for the Tigers.

Nationals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - WSH (3-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-3, 6.38 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray (3-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 2.73 ERA this season with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across nine games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.38 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.38, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.

Wentz has yet to record a quality start so far this year.

Wentz is trying to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

