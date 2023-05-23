Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves play Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers +170 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 25 of the 39 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (64.1%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 8-1 (88.9%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 67.7% chance to win.

Atlanta has played in 47 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-18-1).

The Braves have had a spread set for just one outing this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-11 17-7 9-7 20-11 19-14 10-4

