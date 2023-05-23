The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 3-0 series lead.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 1.5)

Celtics (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Miami (17-35-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (30.4%) than Boston (7-1) does as the underdog (87.5%).

Miami's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than Boston's games have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, a better mark than the Celtics have posted (4-4) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with just 109.5 points per contest.

This year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by draining 12 treys per game, but they have a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers and 40.8% three-pointers this year. Of the team's baskets, 69.5% are two-pointers and 30.5% are three-pointers.

Celtics Performance Insights

On offense, Boston is the fourth-best team in the NBA (117.9 points per game). On defense, it is fourth-best (111.4 points conceded per game).

At 26.7 assists per game, the Celtics are seventh in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Celtics are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (16). They are sixth in 3-point percentage at 37.6%.

In 2022-23, Boston has taken 48% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 52% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 38% of Boston's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 62% have been 2-pointers.

